Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 06: RBI Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly and that 30 days is an outer limit, according to news agency PTI.

On late Thursday evening, the central bank put Yes Bank under moratorium and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account till further orders.

The governor said that the decision was at a "larger level" and not at individual entity level. The move is aimed at ensuring safety of financial system, he added.

Prashant Kumar is now Yes Bank admin

Das has assured a swift action from the central bank's end so as to put in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank.