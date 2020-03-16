  • search
    Yes Bank: ED summons Anil Ambani in connection with money laundering probe against Rana Kapoor

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.

    They said Ambani was asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are among the big entities whose loans went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank.

    File photo of Anil Ambani
    File photo of Anil Ambani

    The officials said Ambani, 60, has sought exemption from appearance on some personal grounds and he may be issued a new date. Ambani's group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank that turned NPAs.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a March 6 press conference that the Anil Ambani Group, Essel, ILFS, DHFL and Vodafone were among the stressed corporates Yes Bank had exposure to.

    Officials said promoters of all the big companies who had taken large loans from the beleaguered bank which later turned bad are being summoned for questioning in the case to take investigation forward.

    Yes Bank moratorium ends on March 18

    Ambani's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) upon deposition, they said. Kapoor, 62, is at present in ED custody after he was arrested by the central probe agency early this month.

    The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned NPA.

    Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
