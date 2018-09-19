Yes Advani will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Sep 19: The 2014 Lok Sabha elections may have not been the last one that senior BJP leader, L K Advani contested. He is all set to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat.

This was revealed by former Gujarat chief minister, Shankersinh Vaghela who called on the veteran leader.

Also Read | 'Never thought I will be addressing a meeting where Atalji won't be there': LK Advani

Vaghela said that he had met with Advani and he had told him that he would contest the 2019 polls from Gandhinagar. He however added that he was yet to decide on whether he would be contesting in 2019 or not.

Vaghela said that in the next couple of months, he would spend time uniting all the anti BJP forces. He said that there is a need for a second and not a third front. There should be a scenario where there is a front united against the BJP, he said.

Also Read | I will miss Atalji, my closest friend for 65 years: Advani's emotional message

He clarified that he would not be joining the NCP. As far as 2019 is concerned, I will take a call soon, he said. He also launched an attack on the Union Government and said that the Prime Minister is responsible for the hike in fuel prices in the country. It is possible to bring down the rates, if the government has the resolve, he also added.