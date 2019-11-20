  • search
    Yellow warning in 12 Himachal dists, heavy rain and snowfall

    By PTI
    Shimla, Nov 20: Heavy rain and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in eight out of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said.

    A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in the eight districts -- Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti has been issued, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday.

    The department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger.

    Meanwhile, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state at a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

    The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was 1.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

    In Manali, Kufri, Shimla and Dalhousie, the minimum temperature was 2.4, 6.7, 7.3 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
