Yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki Wayanad districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24: The State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to be on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions in the wake of Met department's heavy rainfall warning, ANI quotes Kerala CMO as saying.

Yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki & Wayanad districts for September 25th. In addition, yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for 26th. Met department has predicted heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 124.4mm) in these districts.

According to Skymet weather report, owing to a cyclonic circulation is over East Central Arabian Sea , scattered moderate rains are expected over many parts of Kerala, South Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema. Other parts of South India are likely to witness light rainfall activity.

Also Read | Kerala floods: No changes should be made to eco-sensitive zones

Kerala is recovering from devastating floods due to heavy rains after century. Beginning in 15 August 2018, severe floods affected Kerala, due to unusually high rainfall during the monsoon season. It was the worst flooding in Kerala in nearly a century. Over 483 people died, 14 went missing. At least a million people were evacuated, mainly from Chengannur, Pandanad, Edanad, Aranmula, Kozhencherry, Ayiroor, Ranni, Pandalam, Kuttanad, Aluva, and Chalakudy,N.Paravur, Chendamangalam,Eloor and few places in Vypin Island.