YEIDA former CEO arrested in land scam case

    Former CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority P C Gupta has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh in a land scam worth over Rs 100 crore, police said today.

    Gupta was accused of various irregularities in land allotments.

    He along with his relatives had allegedly bought land from farmers which the YEIDA later acquired at double the market price, the police said.

    He was arrested in Madhya Pradesh in the Rs 100 crore scam, they said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
