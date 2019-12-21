Yediyurappa upset over police firing; to visit Mangaluru today

India

oi-Deepika S

Mangaluru, Dec 21: Upset over the alleged incident of police firing, Chief Minister Yediyurappa is likely to visit trouble-hit Mangaluru today.

Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the CAA turned violent in Mangaluru.

Earlier, he had appealed to people to stay away from 'vested interests' indulging in rumour mongering and assured his government's commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens.

"In view of the protests in certain parts of the state against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I make this humble appeal to every citizen of Karnataka to stay away from vested interests indulging in rumour-mongering and stoking the passions to disturb peace and harmony in the state," Yediyurappa said.

Clarifying that CAA will not affect the rights and privileges of any Indian citizen of any religion in anyway, he said, therefore let us not heed to ill-motivated rumours and tarnish the peace-loving image of the state of Karnataka. "Let us all join together in upholding this image by maintaining peace and harmony," he added.

The Chief Minister also assured that the government was committed to protecting the rights of every citizen without prejudice to caste, creed, community, religion or race.

Two farmers protesting demanding fertilizers in Haveri were killed in police firing during Yediyurappa's stinct as CM IN 2008. Citing this, the Opposition in Karnataka has been taking a dig at his legacy as CM.