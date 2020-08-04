YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BS Yediyurappa under treatment for COVID, holds review meeting from hospital

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 04: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials from a hospital where he has been admitted for COVID-19, on increasing ventilator beds in the state.

    BS Yediyurappa

    "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting over phone with officials regarding increase of ventilator beds in the state today," his office said in a statement. Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Manipal Hospital. He was admitted on Sunday night after he tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors have said he is "doing well" and is "clinically stable".

    According to the release, 681 ventilators have been received by Karnataka from the Centre under PM-CARES. Another 1,279 ventilators allotted to the state by the union Government of India, will be received this month. Of the 681 ventilators, 166 were installed in Bengaluru city and 169 in other parts of the state, it said, adding that the remaining 346 would be installed by the end of this week.

    Karnataka govt to bear Shramik train travel cost till May 31: CM BS Yediyurappa

    The Chief Minister also asked officials to appoint necessary staff like anaesthetics, paramedics and nurses who are required to utilise these ventilators immediately, the CMO statement said. He also directed considering the requests of private hospitals in Bengaluru for ventilators temporarily for COVID purposes and decide the terms and conditions, it added.

    Meanwhile, Manipal Hospital said in a release that the Chief Minister continues to remain stable since his admission and has been responding to treatment. "He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of doctors," it said.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue