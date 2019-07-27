  • search
    Yediyurappa takes oath: All eyes on Speaker’s decision on remaining rebels

    Bengaluru, July 27: Karnataka Speaker, Ramesh Kumar will take a decision on the rest of the MLAs in the next couple of days.

    B S Yediyurappa who was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday, will take the trust vote on July 29, Monday. It may be recalled that the Speaker had disqualified three MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar. All three have knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, challenging the decision.

    Karnataka Speaker, Ramesh Kumar
    The decision of the Speaker will be watched closely and would be crucial for the Yediyurappa government. The move is also important considering that the finance bill needs to be passed in the assembly by July 31.

    Yediyurappa to prove majority in Karnataka Assembly on July 29

    On Thursday the Speaker had said that the bill cannot be passed if the government is not formed. It will have to be passed either by suspending the assembly or by imposing President's rule in the state.

    On Tuesday, the H D Kumaraswamy led coalition collapsed after it was unable to win the trust vote. The government lost the trust 99-105. Following this Yediyurappa staked a claim to form the government and was sworn in on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
