Yediyurappa reshuffles portfolios within 24 hours to contain dissent

India

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday reshuffled his cabinet, by re-distributing portfolios of the seven newly inducted ministers to contain dissent voiced by many of his ministerial colleagues.

The decision was taken within 24 hours of government distributed and reshuffled several portfolios among ministers who were sworn in on January 13.

In a major reshuffle, JC Madhuswamy was divested law and parliamentary affairs has been allocatedthe Haj and Wakf department along with his earlier-allotted medical education.

Aravind Limbavalli, the newly inducted minister- a long time BJP leader who was given the Forest Department, has additionally been given the Kannada and Culture department.

MTB Nagaraj, the Congress-turned-BJP MLA who was given Excise Ministry, has now been given Municipal administration department, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of sugar from Industries and Commerce Department.

Gopalaiah, the JDS-turned-BJP MLA who divested of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department has been made Excise Minister.

R Shankar, the newly inducted independent-turned-BJP MLA who was given the Municipal Administration and Sericulture portfolio, has now been divested of Municipal administration and given Horticulture Department instead.

Narayana Gowda was allocated Youth Empowerment, Sports, Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics portfolios.

Earlier, as the resentment among a few Ministers came out in the open, Yediyurappa, sought to brush it aside, saying some kind of displeasure was normal whenever portfolios were changed and that he has convinced them.

However, despite efforts by him and his aides to bring around those upset, at least four - K Sudhakar, K Gopalaiah, J C Madhuswamy and M T B Nagaraj were not present in the cabinet meet chaired by Yediyurappa in the evening, signalling all was still not well.

Ending a long wait, Yediyurappa expanded his 17-month old cabinet on January 13, by inducting seven ministers and also dropped H Nagesh who was holding the Excise portfolio, but the exercise led to resentment with several aspirants expressing reservations over not being included in the ministry. Agains the sanctioned strength of 34, the Yediyurappa cabinet now as 33 members.