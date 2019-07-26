Yediyurappa instructs chief secy to put caretaker CM, Kumaraswamy’s decisions on hold

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 26: Hours after he staked a claim to form the government, B S Yediyurappa directed Karnataka Chief Secretary to put on hold decisions taken by caretaker chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy.

Yeddyurappa instructed the Chief Secretary, T M Vijaybhaskar to put on hold all such decisions. Following this, Vijaybhaskar write to all department secretaries and informed them about the decision. Yediyurappa had said that the decisions must be put on hold so that it could be looked into by the chief secretary or the department secretaries.

Yediyurappa, will take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at 6 pm today. After meeting the Governor,he told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, that he has received the letter from the Governor.

He said that he would be taking oath between 6 and 6.15 pm.

He also said that he is inviting leaders of all parties to be part of the ceremony, which will be held at the Glass House of the Raj Bhavan. He said that he is inviting H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah.

In his letter to the Governor, Yeddyurappa wrote, " the government headed by Kumaraswamy has lost the vote of confidence. Your excellency directed Kumaraswamy to continue as the care taker CM until alternate arrangements are made."

"I submit that I am the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and also the leader of the opposition. At present the strength of the BJP MLAs is 105 and is the single largest party in the assembly. Hence I may be invited to form the alternate government today itself."

This is the fourth time that Yeddyurappa would be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. After meeting with the Governor, he said that no decision has been taken as yet on who else would be sworn in along with him. I will decide after speaking with the national president of the party, he said.