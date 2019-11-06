Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 crore to support him to be CM, claims Karnataka disqualified MLA

Bengaluru, Nov 06: In another shocking claim, Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda has said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had given him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works, news agency ANI reported.

"Somebody came to me and took me to B S Yediyurappa's residence at 5 am (before the H D Kumaraswamy government fell). When we entered his home, Yediyurappa was worshipping. Once I entered, he asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become the chief minister once again," Gowda said while speaking to his supporters.

"I asked him to allot Rs 700 crores for the development of Krishnarajpet constituency. He said he will give Rs 300 crores more and will give Rs 1,000 crores. He also provided that money afterwards. Don't you think I should support such a great person, I did it. Right after Yediyurappa said we got nothing to do with disqualified MLAs," he added.

A purported audio clipping of Yediyurappa expressing anguish against leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition on giving tickets to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 assembly bypolls in 15 assembly constituencies had surfaced on Friday.

In the audio, he can be heard saying that the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumbai during the final days of the coalition government under BJP national President Amit Shah's watch.

He had hit out at party leaders for lack of support in "saving" the BJP government and not recognizing their "sacrifice", behind party coming to power.

Following the audiotape release, a Congress delegation, led by Siddaramaiah, had met the Governor on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to the President through him, demanding the dismissal of the Yediyurappa led BJP government and removal of Amit Shah from the union council of ministers.