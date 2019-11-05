Yediyurappa audio clip: Future of rebel MLAs remains in doubt

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Nov 05: The fate of the 17 Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs, who celebrated when Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed on July 23 after much drama, now in a situation that might jeopardise their political future.

The disqualification case may take a crucial turn after a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that it will consult Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on constituting a bench on Tuesday, to consider the 'new evidence' handed in by the Opposition in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Congress has urged the Supreme Court to take on record a fresh audio clip in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly referring to rebel MLAs.

Cong twisting my statement: BS Yediyurappa defends himself on Operation Kamala claims

If the top court takes up the matter and the proceedings are delayed, the chances of the disqualified MLAs contesting the bypolls to 15 assembly seats remains a dream.

A purported audio clip of Yediyurappa expressing anguish against leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 assembly bypolls in 15 assembly constituencies had surfaced on Friday last.

The fresh trouble for the disqualified comes after a purported video of BJP leader B S Yediyurappa surfaced, where he can be heard saying that the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumbai during the final days of the coalition government under BJP national President Amit Shah's watch.

He has expressed anger at party leaders for lack of support in "saving" the BJP government and not recognising their "sacrifice", behind party coming to power.

The by-polls are crucial as the stability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by B S Yediyurappa hangs on the balance.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the ruling BJP has 105 MLAs and is supported by one Independent legislator.

The opposition has 101 members Congress 66, JD(S) 34 and BSP one. There are 17 seats, of which 15 are going to polls on December 5.

The election in the Maski and Rajarajeshwari Nagar segments has been deferred in view of petitions pending in the Karnataka High Court relating to the 2018 state Assembly polls.

The matter of disqualification is currently being heard by the top court.