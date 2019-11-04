Yediyurappa audio clip: Congress to approach SC with 'new evidence' today

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Opposition in Karnataka has decided to approach the Supreme Court with "new evidence" against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who admitted that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the Central leadership of the BJP.

A day after a video clip about this surfaced, Congress and JD-S accused the BJP of having misused government agencies for allegedly poaching their MLAs in the state.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal alleged, "We kept saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister and Amit Shah, BJP is misusing all the government agencies like Enforcement Directorate, IB and CBI to poach the opposition MLAs and to destablise the opposition-led governments."

"Now, there is a concrete proof and it is very shocking that he is telling, Yediyuruppa is telling that the Supreme Court may give relief to the defectors and they can contest elections," he claimed.

The Karnataka Congress has demanded dismissal of Shah, who is Home Minister, from the Union Cabinet since the 'operation lotus' was carried out at his behest.

"We already decided whatever content is there (in that shared video), that we are going to file before the court," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bangaluru.

He was referring to the case filed by the disqualified MLAs who have approached the Supreme Court against their disqualification by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

In the video, Yediyurappa heard expressing anguish against leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 assembly bypolls in 15 assembly constituencies had surfaced on Friday.

Kumaraswamy had resigned after losing a trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.