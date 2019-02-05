  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yeddyurappa to be CM by March 5: 2 astrologers ready to quit profession if prediction fails

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 5: A pair of astrologers are ready to quit their profession if their prediction with respect to Karnataka politics goes wrong.

    BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy
    BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Vidwan Ganesh Hegde and Pavan Joshi have predicted state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will become the chief minister within a month. Both claimed they have studied the horoscope of the BJP leader and insist Yeddyurappa will be installed as CM by March 5, according to Times of India. Also, they said if their prediction fails, they will quit personal consultations.

    Also Read | 'Only one in BJP with some guts': Rahul Gandhi compliments Gadkari

    "But his [Yeddyurappa] journey as CM will not be smooth till October," Hegde was quoted as saying by TOI. He further said that the planets do not favour chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and he will lose power no matter what 'homa' or 'havan' he performs.

    Also, prediction about BJP's performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both astrologers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fame will increase significantly after March and the BJP will win more than 285 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa bjp karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue