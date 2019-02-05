Yeddyurappa to be CM by March 5: 2 astrologers ready to quit profession if prediction fails

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 5: A pair of astrologers are ready to quit their profession if their prediction with respect to Karnataka politics goes wrong.

Vidwan Ganesh Hegde and Pavan Joshi have predicted state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will become the chief minister within a month. Both claimed they have studied the horoscope of the BJP leader and insist Yeddyurappa will be installed as CM by March 5, according to Times of India. Also, they said if their prediction fails, they will quit personal consultations.

"But his [Yeddyurappa] journey as CM will not be smooth till October," Hegde was quoted as saying by TOI. He further said that the planets do not favour chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and he will lose power no matter what 'homa' or 'havan' he performs.

Also, prediction about BJP's performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both astrologers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fame will increase significantly after March and the BJP will win more than 285 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.