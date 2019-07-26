Yeddyurappa, the 4 time CM of Karnataka: How long did his previous stints last?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yeddyurappa is set to take oath as Chief Minister today. Incidentally this is the fourth time that he would be CM and with this also comes a distinction of being the only politician in Karnataka to become CM four times.

The first time that Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister was on November 12 2007. The BJP and JD(S) had formed the government together and decided on a term sharing arrangement. At the end of the 20 month term, H D Kumaraswamy refused to hand over power to the BJP.

There was an impasse that lasted for about a week, before the JD(S) said that it would honour the arrangement. However after being sworn in as CM, Yeddyurappa had to step down on November 19 2007 as the JD(S) withdrew support.

Yeddyurappa announced on the floor of the House that he was stepping down as the CM and would face the elections.

In the 2008 elections, the BJP came back with a bang. With the support of the independents, the party formed the government and Yeddyurappa was sworn in as CM on May 30 2008. However owing to the mining scam, a Lokayukta report and allegations of corruption, Yeddyurappa was forced to step down on the directions of the central leadership. He resigned as the CM on August 4 2011.

The third time, he was sworn in as the CM was after the 2018 elections. The BJP with 105 seats fell short of the majority mark in the 224 member house. However being the single largest party, Yeddyurappa staked a claim and was sworn in on May 17 2018. He however did not have the numbers in the House and before taking the trust vote, decided to step down. He resigned as CM on May 23 2018, paving the way for a JD(S)-Congress government, which collapsed earlier this week.

On July 26 2018, Yeddyurappa will be sworn in as the chief minister for the fourth time.