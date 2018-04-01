Yeddyurappa dares Siddaramaiah and his son to win their constituencies

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa challenged CM Siddaramaiah and his son to win Chamundeshwari and Varun constituency in the assembly elections.

Yeddyurappa was speaking after inaugurating the BJP media centre in Malleshwaram. The media center will be hub of poll related activities for media persons for the next 45 days.

Yeddyurappa said, " We will be satisfied when CM Siddaramaiah and his son (Yateendra) will be defeated in Chamundeshwari and Varuna constituencies respectively."

Union Ministers Ravishankar Prasad, DV Sadanda Gowada, party state in charge P Muralidhar Rao, former minister Shobha Karandlaje were present at the event.

Also, the leaders released three booklets about Congress government's misdeeds and malgovernance in the state.

Ravishankar Prasad alleged that Congress is desperate to stop BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the chief minister.

He said, " Congress is going with negative campaign in the state. The party doesn't have outstanding achievement in a single area but blame BJP and Yeddyurappa. This is the training they have received from Rahul Gandhi."

" The more he (Rahul Gandhi) predicts about fall of the BJP, the more Congress is losing elections."

He reminded the Congress that the party had lost deposit in Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls.

After BS Yeddyurappa becomes CM, Karnataka will be brought on development path".

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day