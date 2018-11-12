Yeddyurappa condoles demise of Ananth Kumar

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa condoled the death of his colleague senior leader Ananth Kumar, saying his demise is a huge loss to the party and his personal loss.

Yeddyurappa said, "I cannot forget the days of discussions and debate for the rise of the party. As political aspiring to a higher position, he has played a key role in handling the politically sensitive issue and tricky situations. His charisma rose along his political journey."

"Ananth Kumar's contribution to the development of the party cannot be forgotten. I express my condolences to his death. Let God give strength to his family in this

The Karnataka Government announced holiday for all schools and colleges for a day on the passing away of Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Monday.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away on Monday at 2 am, following complications due to cancer. He had been in the intensive care unit and was on ventilator support for the past few days. The 59-year-old BJP leader had arrived in Bengaluru on October 20 after undergoing extensive treatment in London and New York.