  • search

Yeddyurappa condoles demise of Ananth Kumar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 12: Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa condoled the death of his colleague senior leader Ananth Kumar, saying his demise is a huge loss to the party and his personal loss.

    Yeddyurappa condoles demise of Ananth Kumar
    Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa

    Yeddyurappa said, "I cannot forget the days of discussions and debate for the rise of the party. As political aspiring to a higher position, he has played a key role in handling the politically sensitive issue and tricky situations. His charisma rose along his political journey."

    Also Read | Union Minister, Ananth Kumar passes away at 59, lost a valuable colleague says Modi

    "Ananth Kumar's contribution to the development of the party cannot be forgotten. I express my condolences to his death. Let God give strength to his family in this

    The Karnataka Government announced holiday for all schools and colleges for a day on the passing away of Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Monday.

    Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away on Monday at 2 am, following complications due to cancer. He had been in the intensive care unit and was on ventilator support for the past few days. The 59-year-old BJP leader had arrived in Bengaluru on October 20 after undergoing extensive treatment in London and New York.

    Read more about:

    bjp ananth kumar bengaluru bs yeddyurappa

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue