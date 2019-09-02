Yechury submits report of his Kashmir visit to SC

New Delhi, Sep 02: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who had visited Jammu and Kashmir on August 29, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Monday which has the details of his visit.

The situation in the state is tense and several restrictions are in place following the scrapping of Article 370.

Yechury visited Jammu and Kashmir on August 29 to meet his party colleague and former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami. The CPI (M) leader went to after a three-judge Bench of the Supreme court granted permission to Sitaram Yechury to visit the Kashmir Valley to meet his ailing friend. The apex court has asked him to go to Kashmir and visit his colleague Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami and file an affidavit on his return to the court detailing his health condition.

The affidavit was submitted in the court in a sealed envelope. A PTI report quoting sources said the affidavit gives details of Tarigami's health condition and stresses on the need for him to visit AIIMS, where he was being treated. It also talks about the situation in Kashmir which has been under heavy security cover since August 5, when the government abrogated the state's special status under Article 370.

Yechury had attempted to visit Tarigami twice earlier, only to be forced to return from Srinagar airport. It was only after the Supreme Court directions that the CPI(M) general secretary was allowed to step out of the airport on August 29.