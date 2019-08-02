Yechury hits out at govt over security advisory issued for Amarnath Yatra

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 2: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Friday over a security advisory issued for the Amarnath pilgrims and tourists in the Kashmir valley, saying Parliament should have been taken into confidence before sending out such a missive.

    In a tweet, the Left leader also alleged that rumours were being allowed to fester in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir government asked the Amarnath pilgrims and tourists on Friday to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of "specific terror threats" to the pilgrimage.

    File photo of Sitaram Yechury
    The principal secretary (home) of the state issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists "may curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible".

    Huge cache of arms, Pakistan-made mine recored along Amarnath Yatra route

    "Parliament is in session. Why isn't the PM taking the House into confidence? The panic and rumours allowed to fester in J&K are helping nobody," Yechury said in the tweet.

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also tagged a news report about the security advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government along with his tweet.

    sitaram yechury amarnath yatra pilgrims kashmir valley terror threat jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
