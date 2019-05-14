Yechury fumes at desecration of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue, says BJP attacking knowledge

Kolkata, May 14: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday took to Twitter to lash out at the BJP over the damage to social reformer Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue during the clash between BJP and TMC supporters in Kolkata. The clashes broke out during Amit Shah's mega roadshow in Kolkata.

Condemning the desecration of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in a college in Kolkata, Yechury alleged that "attacking knowledge" was central to the BJP's "poisonous project".

"BJP-RSS think nothing of when they vandalise the historic Vidyasagar College, break Vidyasagar statue. This is their advocacy of India's civilisational heritage? Attacking knowledge is central to getting their poisonous project going. Bengal will reject the destruction they offer," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Both the BJP and Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress accused each other for violence. Large numbers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members clashed with Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters at College Street.

As the BJP roadshow was passing in front of the college, the TMCP supporters showed black flags, shouted anti-BJP slogans and hurled stones. The BJP supporters retaliated and threw the stones back. TMCP supporters were separated from them by the iron gates of the university campus and a wall of policemen. Contingents of Kolkata Police deployed for the roadshow swung into action and were seen chasing away the warring groups.

While Shah escaped unhurt, he was forced to cut short the roadshow and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance. Several motorcycles parked outside were vandalised and set ablaze. Shards of broken glass littered the lobby of the college where a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was smashed to pieces.

