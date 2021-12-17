Year 2021: Tokyo Olympic athletes who brought glory to the country

Do you know this was the most searched math problem by Indians on Google in 2021. Can you answer it?

New Delhi, Dec 17: It's almost time to bid farewell to 2021- the year that has given us numerous memories to cherish. This year, Tokyo Olympics, the most unusual Games of all time took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following stringent restrictions, numerous sports events were held where athletes from various countries participated to showcase their skills.

India finished 48th on the medal tally in Tokyo, its highest in over decades, as athletes clinched seven medals at the Olympics. However, Para athletes set the notch higher.

They blazed new trails at the Tokyo Paralympics, winning 19 medals across an array of competition categories. Again, at the Commonwealth Championships 2021, India won three gold medals. Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara and more, here are the seven Indian medallists who made the nation proud at the sporting world's greatest stage:

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin gold)

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting silver)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling silver)

PV Sindhu (Badminton bronze)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing bronze)

India men's hockey team (Bronze)

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling bronze)

Avani Lekhara (Paralympics, 10m air rifle, gold)

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 16:04 [IST]