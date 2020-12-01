Year 2020: Remembering India's political leaders who passed away this year

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

With the stretch of unfortunate events kicking off in 2020, the year has been cruel to the entire world. Indian political areana is no exception. The nation has witnessed some of its leaders this year who are dedicatd their lives towards developing Indian politics.

As the this year is coming to end, here is a tribute to some these leader.

Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been battling for his life with post-Covid complications in a hospital for weeks, died of multiple organ failure on November 23.

Mr Gogoi, a Congress stalwart, had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital the next day. He had recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital after two months.

Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, one of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers, died at a Gurgaon hospital on November 25. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid infection. Patel, 71, who served as the Congress's backroom strategist for years, died due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan died on 8 October 2020, and his death was confirmed by his son, Chirag Paswan.

Paswan had undergone heart surgery and was hospitalized for a few weeks prior to his death. Paswan was cremated in Patna on 10 October 2020. Ram Vilas Paswan, rose through the socialist movement to later emerge one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country.

The Lok Janshakti Party founder and minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for several weeks and was critically ill.

Suresh Angadi

Suresh Angadi, minister of state for railways, passed away on 23 September due to the coronavirus disease. He was 65 years old.

Born on June 1, 1955, Angadi was a Member of the Lok Sabha from Belgaum in Karnataka.

He won from Belgaum four times; in fact, Angadi never saw defeat since he first contested elections in 2004.

Angadi started his political career in 1996 when he was made the Belgaum district BJP vice president. In 2001, he was nominated as the Belgaum district president of BJP.

Three years after rising to the post of district president, Angadi was given ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election by the BJP. He emerged as a giant killer by defeating Congress candidate and the then sitting MP Amarsinh Patil.

Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee was on born December 11, 1935 and died on August 31, 2020. Indian politician and government official who

Former President and Congress stalwart, Pranab Mukherjee served as president of India (2012-17), has passed away after undergoing treatment for nearly three weeks. He was in septic shock due to lung infection.

On August 10, Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, after which he underwent a surgery following the detection of a brain clot.

Amar Singh

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died in Singapore on Saturday (August 1, 2020). He was 64. Singh was admitted to a hospital in Singapore to undergo treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Born on January 27, 1956 at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Singh was a flamboyant businessman-politician, who once counted India's most influential icons from industry, politics and Bollywood among his closest friends, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died at a hospital here on 21 July morning. He was 85.

He lived in Lucknow and Lucknow lived in him. With his passing away, a part of Lucknow has also ceased to exist. Tandon kept an open house and never hemmed in himself in political boundaries. His friends were found in every party and he would hold impromptu chat session with them on an almost daily basis.

Apart from these name, Veteran leader and Congressmen Ramkrishna Dwivedi, former parliamentarian Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo, former Karnataka Governor TN Chaturvedi, Ajit Jogi, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, are the few names who death were mournful for the nation.