Year 2019: When SC restored the right of Ram Lalla

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: A centuries-old dispute was put to rest. The year 2019 witnessed an end to the Ayodhya dispute, with the Supreme Court ruling that the disputed site belongs to Ram Lalla.

The court took into account several aspects before stating that the Hindus shall get the disputed land at Ayodhya while the Muslim side would be provided with alternate land of 5 acres.

Here is the verdict in a nutshell:

Hindus to get land subject to conditions

Central government to frame a scheme under Article 142

Trust to be formed

Centre must set a trust with board of trustees within 3 months

Inner courtyard will be handed over to the trust

Suitable plot of land measuring 5 acre shall be given to Sunni Waqf Board either by the state or by the Centre.

Nirmohi Akhara to also get representation.

Land to remain vested in statutory receiver till trust is formed

Management of construction of the temple to be monitored by the trust

Suit by Shia Waqf Board rejected and suit by Nimrohi Akhara not maintainable