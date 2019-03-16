Yavatmal DCC Bank 2019: Apply for 147 Junior Clerk, Assistant posts

  • search
    Mumbai, Mar 16: The Yavatmal Urban Co-Operative Bank. Ltd. (YDCC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 147 Junior Clerk and Assistant Posts (peon). The candidates can apply from 13.03.2019 and before 01.04.2019.

    Yavatmal Urban Co-Operative Bank, Yavatmal DCC bank jobs, Banking jobs, jobs in banks

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed GDC&A/ CAIIB or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit

    • Minimum Age: 18 Years
    • Maximum Age: 35 Years

    Salary Details:

    • Junior Clerk: Rs. 17,000/- to Rs. 18,000/-
    • Assistant (peon): Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 15,000/-

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.

    Important Dates

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application : 13.03.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application : 01.04.2019

    Click here for notification :

    Click here to apply: 

