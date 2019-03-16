Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Yavatmal DCC Bank 2019: Apply for 147 Junior Clerk, Assistant posts
India
Mumbai, Mar 16: The Yavatmal Urban Co-Operative Bank. Ltd. (YDCC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 147 Junior Clerk and Assistant Posts (peon). The candidates can apply from 13.03.2019 and before 01.04.2019.
Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed GDC&A/ CAIIB or equivalent from a recognized Institute.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 18 Years
- Maximum Age: 35 Years
Salary Details:
- Junior Clerk: Rs. 17,000/- to Rs. 18,000/-
- Assistant (peon): Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 15,000/-
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submission of Application : 13.03.2019
- Last date for Submission of Application : 01.04.2019