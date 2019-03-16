Yavatmal DCC Bank 2019: Apply for 147 Junior Clerk, Assistant posts

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mumbai, Mar 16: The Yavatmal Urban Co-Operative Bank. Ltd. (YDCC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 147 Junior Clerk and Assistant Posts (peon). The candidates can apply from 13.03.2019 and before 01.04.2019.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed GDC&A/ CAIIB or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 35 Years

Salary Details:



Junior Clerk: Rs. 17,000/- to Rs. 18,000/-

Assistant (peon): Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 15,000/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 13.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 01.04.2019