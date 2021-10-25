Yavana Aesthetics Clinic by Dr Madhuri Agarwal provides permanent solution to hair growth

Beauty and aesthetic treatments have become quite popular since a few years behind. Shifting from the traditional painful hair removing techniques, people are demanding for painless new-age technology. Dr Madhuri Agarwal's Yavana Aesthetics Clinic is one stop solution for all beauty and hair concerns. Their Laser Hair removal treatments are very popular and serves one of the best ever available. The best part is they customize this treatment according to client's skin type, colour etc.

This treatment is completely painless and marks as a new age solution. They use high end Reveal Vega technology that helps in customisation. It's completely safe as it works directly on hair, not causing any impact to the skin. It's best effective for people with thick, dark body hair . This treatment after a few sessions can reduce hair growth permanently. It's best performed on face, upper lip, neck, chest, periareolar, underarms, back, abdomen, bikini, and legs. Avoiding the eye area, hence for the safety of eyes they provide with protective glasses as a precaution. Over the time, this treatment at Yavana has helped many people with fullest satisfaction to them.

Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, founder of Yavana Aesthetics tell us, "It's one of the easiest and most accurate treatments available with us. Certain measures are to be followed by the patients and then it's a cake walk for them. Not exposing to sun, avoiding swimming or any kind of activity where skin is exposed to more heat or water. Also, before the treatment for a few weeks they are suggested to not pluck , trim or remove their hair in any way. Rest, we assure their satisfaction after this treatment."

Monday, October 25, 2021, 16:53 [IST]