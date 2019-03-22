  • search
    Yasin Malik led JKLF banned under anti terror law

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The Union Government has banned the Yasin Malik Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front. The outfit led by the Kashmir separatist was banned under the provisions of the anti terror law.

    Yasin Malik
    File photo of Yasin Malik

    The outfit has been banned for alleged promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

    They said the organisation has been banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Its chief Yasin Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.

    This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been banned this month. Earlier, the Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

    Read more about:

    yasin malik jklf

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
