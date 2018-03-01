Yasin Bhatkal is home-sick: 'Take me to Bengaluru', he says

Yasin Bhatkal, the chief of the Indian Mujahideen is home-sick. Lodged in solitary confinement at the Tihar jail in Delhi, he has filed an application seeking to be taken to Bengaluru on a body warrant.

Citing that he is camera shy, he says in his application that he does not want to appear before the court through video conferencing. The trial against him in the Chinnaswamy stadium blasts case is underway and he has been produced through video-conferencing from Delhi.

He says that he should be taken to Bengaluru on a body warrant and would like to appear before the court in person. He also cited the case of Ajmal Kasab who was given proper legal aid apart from having a confidential communication with his advocate.

Yasin is already sentenced to death in the Hyderabad blasts case. The police and the prosecution feel that this is a tactic by him to delay the rest of the trials against him. "He is doing this so that he could delay his execution", an officer informed.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.