    Yashwant Sinha backs Rahul Gandhi, has a message for Congress

    New Delhi, May 30: Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday gave advice to Rahul Gandhi to follow through on his decision to step down as Congress president or risk losing "public estimation".

    Taking to twitter Sinha wrote, "If Rahul Gandhi does not stand firm on his resignation, he will lose further in public estimation. Let the party be run by a presidium or any other arrangement at least for some time."

    This advice comes after Gandhi said that he wants to resign as a president following the defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    As Rahul stays firm on stepping down, don't go cries grow louder

    Earlier in March, Sinha gave advice to Rahul Gandhi to work on his alliances for the general elections. "Unsolicited advice to Rahul Gandhi, pl finalise your alliances in Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and elsewhere today. It is already too late," he tweeted.

    Gandhi has reportedly been adamant on resigning from his post following the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. His party was able to secure only 52 of the 542 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections - eight seats more than it won in 2014. The BJP won 303 out of 542 seats to get a second straight term in power.

    Thursday, May 30, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
