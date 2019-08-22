  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yamuna water level recedes, below danger mark now

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The water level of Yamuna is receding and the river is flowing at 204.55 metres, below the danger mark, an official said on Thursday. The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    "The level of Yamuna at railway bridge was 204.55 metres at 9 pm. It is expected to recede further," the official at the flood department's control room said.

    [Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger level, people who reside close to river banks evacuate]

    The water level of Yamuna reached the highest level of 206.60 metres on Wednesday morning and remained constant for nearly seven hours. The river started receding from afternoon and water level was at 206.44 metres at 6 pm.

    Officials said around 23,000 affected people were evacuated from the flood-plains to safer places. Over 18,000 of them were accommodated in more than 2,700 tents set up by the Delhi government agencies. A total of 35 boats were deployed to rescue the stranded people.

    PTI

    More YAMUNA News

    Read more about:

    yamuna delhi water level

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue