  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yamuna Expressway accident: CM Adityanath orders probe, committee set up

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, July 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a probe into the bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway.

    Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

    Yamuna Expressway accident: CM Adityanath orders probe, committee set up
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    "An inquiry by a committee comprising Transport Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and IG, Agra, has been ordered by CM Adityanath to investigate the incident in 24 hours," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

    29 dead after bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway, PM condoles loss of lives

    The committee will report on the cause of the accident and also recommend measures to avoid such incidents in the future, he said.

    Reports suggest that over 40 people were onboard bus, which was going from Lucknow to Delhi, when it fell in 'jharna nala' near Kuberpur.

    The UP roadways announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

    More YAMUNA EXPRESSWAY News

    Read more about:

    yamuna expressway accident yogi adityanath

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue