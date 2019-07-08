Yamuna Expressway accident: CM Adityanath orders probe, committee set up

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, July 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a probe into the bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway.

Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

"An inquiry by a committee comprising Transport Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and IG, Agra, has been ordered by CM Adityanath to investigate the incident in 24 hours," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

The committee will report on the cause of the accident and also recommend measures to avoid such incidents in the future, he said.

Reports suggest that over 40 people were onboard bus, which was going from Lucknow to Delhi, when it fell in 'jharna nala' near Kuberpur.

The UP roadways announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.