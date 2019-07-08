29 dead after bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway, driver may have dozed off

Agra, July 08: At least 29 people died and around 17 injured on Monday morning when Delhi-bound bus lost control and fell into a drain near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Yamuna Expressway.

The rescue operations are underway and 20 people have been rescued so far, said reports. Many bodies are said to be stuck in the mangled metal parts of the ill-fated Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus.

Reports suggest that over 40 people were onboard bus, which was going from Lucknow to Delhi, when it fell in 'jharna nala' near Kuberpur.

"The incident took place around 4:30 am. Driver probably dozed off and the speeding bus broke our barrier and fell in the drain. Search operation underway," Agra DM NG Ravi Kumar told ANI.

"One sleeper coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway. It fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep. 20 passengers rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest," the Uttar Police tweeted at 7.12 am this morning.

The UP roadways has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditaynath has expressed profound grief over the incident and asked authorities to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Agra. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I pray for the injured a speedy recovery," said BJP National Working President JP Nadda.

This comes barely a week after 35 people died after a a mini bus fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 20, at least 44 passengers died and 30 injured after a bus fell into a deep drain in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.