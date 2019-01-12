Yadu, An 8-year-old Slum Boy From Tamil Nadu, Can Live His Dream Now

  • search
    Yadu is an eight-year-old child who lives with his parents in the slum of a big town in Tamil Nadu. His father, who is a daily wage labour, was not able to afford to send Yadu to school, despite the boy's keen interest in education.

    Yadu was also highly interested in sports and dreamt of becoming a sportsman one day. Yadu's mother, who is a maidservant, renders service in the nearby societies and he would often accompany her to work, where he would play and study with the kids residing in the society.

    Being a fast-learner, Yadu would learn and absorb everything quickly, and the women residing in the society would often tell his mother that her son is very smart and why is it that he does not attend school - to which Yadu's mother would reply that for a family who is not even able to afford food for the family, how could they manage to send their son to school.

    But then things changed for the better.

    One day, a lady from the society told Yadu's mother that she no longer needed to worry about the cost of education for Yadu and he would go to the nearby Government Primary School, where he would have access to education, as well as food, without any cost. She instructed that he should begin his education immediately.

    Today, Yadu has been in the school for almost three years and is in the third class. He is a very happy child now, working towards his dreams. Every day, he gets food in the school. This Mid-day Meal programme is being run under the 'Annamrita' banner. The midday meal is of high-quality and delicious. Similarly, many other such children, who could earlier not afford to go to school due to poverty, have now started their schooling.
    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
