YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore seized by Kolkata police

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 25: Kolkata Police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market and arrested two drug peddlers in connection with it from the Port area of the city, a senior officer said on Saturday.

    Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore seized by Kolkata police
    Representational Image

    The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police conducted a raid and arrested two drug peddlers linked to an international racket from Nimak Mahal Road under West Port Police Station limits on Friday following a seizure of around 50,000 pieces of Yaba tablets, he said.

    Rs 1 crore worth brown sugar seized in Odisha

    Yaba tablets are also called Amphetamines or party drugs.

    "The price of the seized Yaba tablets is approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the international grey market. It seems that the duo was trying to smuggle the drugs to Bangladesh," he said.

      MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

      The arrested duo will be produced before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Saturday, the officer added.

      More KOLKATA POLICE News

      Read more about:

      kolkata police drugs

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue