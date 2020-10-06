Y category security for Kangana, Hathras Family left 'Bhagwan Bharose': Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Oct 06: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday slammed the government over the security arrangements for the family of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim.

Comparing the treatment given to the actress Kangana Ranaut, in a Saamana editorial Shiv Sena said while an actress like Kangana Ranaut is given Y category security, the family of Hathras victim is left in the mercy of god ("bhagwan bharose"), India Today reports.

Kangana Ranaut had been sanctioned Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the wake of her spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and after she said she feared for her life.

Shiv Sena also hit out at the decision of transferring the case to CBI when the victim's family had sought a judicial probe into the case.

"Family of the victim was asking for judicial enquiry. Even then, in a hurried manner, the government transferred the case to CBI, which means there is an attempt to hide the shortcomings in the case," said the Saamana article.

Notably, the UP government has recommended CBI probe into the Hathras case amid criticism over its handling following the late night cremation of the victim's body.

Talking about the protests and action against politicians visiting the Hathras family, Shiv Sena has said, "Till date, politicians who are visiting the family home are being lathicharged. If the Dalit community will be treated in such unjust manner than they will soon come out on roads."

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a PIL seeking CBI probe into the Hathras case. A PIL has been filed demanding CBI or SIT probe into the incident that triggered massive protests and outrage against the state govt and rape.

The petitioners have urged the apex court to pass appropriate orders for a fair investigation either by the CBI or the SIT under a sitting or retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, and transfer the case to Delhi as Uttar Pradesh authorities "had failed to take action against the accused".