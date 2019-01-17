XAT 2019 result declared at xatonline.in: Here is how to check your scorecard

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) has released the results of XAT 2019 at the official website - xatonline.in.

Candidates can now directly check their score by entering their login details on the official website. XAT 2019 was conducted on January 6, 2019 from 10 am to 1:00 pm.

The answer key has been released by XLRI on 12th Jan'2019. The candidates can check the answers from there and estimate their score to shortlist the colleges they may get a call from. The candidates are advised to not trust the marks they estimate completely as some mistakes are probable by the aspirant while checking.

Steps to check XAT Result 2019:

Go to the official website, xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on 'XAT 2019 results'

A new page will open

Enter your login details like registration number and password

Download and take a print out of the result

XLRI will conduct interview for PGDM (HRM, BM, GMP) candidates through XAT and GMAT in February-March 2019 at Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Jamshedpur.

Score card of XAT 2019 shall remain valid until December 31, 2019. This means that candidates can seek admission in colleges accepting XAT scores until this date. For admission on any later date, one shall have to appear in XAT of that year.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019 was conducted on January 6, 2019, from 10 AM to 1 PM at Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon (Gurugram), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.