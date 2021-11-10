Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead at Sushil Kumar Academy in Haryana's Sonipat

Sonepat, Nov 10: In a shocking incident, Wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were shot dead by unknown assailants at Sushil Kumar Academy in the Halalpur area of Sonepat, Haryana on Wednesday.

Unknown assailants fired at the wrestler, her brother and her mother at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonipat's Halalpur. Nisha's mother is admitted to Rohtak's PGI Hospital in a critical condition, reports said.

The reports suggested that Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj's bodies have been sent for postmortem at Civil Hospital in Sonepat. Giving further details, the police said matter is under investigation and the reason for the shooting is still unknown.

It must be noted that Nisha Dahiya had on Friday bagged a bronze medal in 65 kg at Wrestling U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. PM Modi had praised her along with other women wrestlers for their breakthrough performance.

"Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika, and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," PM Modi had tweeted.