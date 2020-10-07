Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns as deputy director of Haryana Sports Department

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Oct 07: Wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday resigned from the post of deputy director of Haryana''s Sports and Youth Affairs Department, citing "unavoidable reasons" behind her step.

Phogat sent her resignation to the principal secretary of the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department. "Her resignation letter was received today," a senior official of the Department told PTI.

In her resignation letter, Phogat mentioned that she had recently joined the Department but due to some "unavoidable reasons" she was unable to continue the government service.

While Phogat could not be contacted over phone, sources close to her said she wanted to devote full time to active politics.

After being briefly stopped at border, Rahul Gandhi allowed to enter Haryana

She will also take an active part in the poll campaigning in the Baroda bypoll in Sonipat and the Bihar elections for the BJP, the family sources said.

Notably, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri assembly constituency in the state. Babita Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach.

The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film "Dangal'''', which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.