Would you ever try this facial made from circumcised penis of South Korean baby boys?

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 29: From vampire facials to painful charcoal peels, the list of unusual things to try out on our face to get younger looking skin are endless. So what's so special about this facial that requires smearing liquefied foreskins of South Korean baby boys?

    Representational Image

    It is learnt that the serum containing epidermal growth factor proteins, which are taken from the dermal fibroblasts dermal fibroblasts - skin cells responsible for generating connective tissue. These stem cells, which produce collagen and other fibres, are cloned in the lab and are often used for brightening, exfoliating, and healing the skin.

    According to multiple reports, Hollywood Celebrity Kate Beckinsale is the latest to try "penis facials," which are pretty much as gross as they sound. The facials are offered by Georgia Louise Atelier in N.Y.C. for $650 and involve applying a facial that's derived from newborn baby foreskin cells which are cloned in a lab.

    What is 'The Penis Facial'?

    The treatment, performed by celebrity facialist Georgia Louise Atelier uses Epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum. In simpler words, the serum is derived out of the foreskin of Korean babies during circumcision, explaining why it is called as the 'penis facial'.

