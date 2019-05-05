  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Would have supported Akhilesh if he was in PM race: BJP's Azamgarh candidate

    By PTI
    |

    Azamgarh, May 05: Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, the BJP's candidate against Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, has said he would have supported the Samajwadi Party chief or its patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, if they had been the prime ministerial candidate.

    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav
    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav

    In an interview to PTI, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is popularly known as Nirahua, alleged that Akhilesh Yadav and the SP had created an "anti-national" image of the Yadavs, saying the "blind supporters" should of the party president should understand this.

    "If Mulayam Singh Yadav was running for the post of the prime minister, then I would have supported him. If Akhilesh was to become the prime minister, then I would have supported him," Dinesh Lal Yadav said.

    Also Read Our Gathbandhan is strong, unlike what the BJP is saying: Akhilesh hits back at Modi

    "But he (Akhilesh) is not in the race. He wants to make such a man (Rahul Gandhi) prime minister who says if his party (Congress) comes to power, then it would withdraw troops from the borders and scrap the sedition law," he added.

    The apparent reference was to the Congress' manifesto proposal of reviewing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and scrapping the sedition law.

    "If you (Akhilesh) would have been the prime minister candidate, then it would have made sense to fight against Modi. You don't want to become a prime minister and still want to lower the pride of the Yadavs. Do you want to say that Yadavs are against the nation?" Dinesh Lal Yadav asked.

    The actor-turned-politician underscored that nationalism was the biggest issue in the election, alleging that the Samajwadi Party was against nationalism and did politics of "appeasement".

    "Akhilesh is dubbed a Yadav leader.... If you have become an identity of the Yadavs, then why are you lowering the identity? Why did you forge an alliance (with the BSP, RLD) to stop an honest person (Modi)?" he asked.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate said Akhilesh Yadav's political equations in Azamgarh has turned on its head, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and schemes had reached every people's house in the Uttar Pradesh constituency.

    "People have already made up their minds," he said. "Have come here to end the politics of caste and dynasty." Dinesh Lal Yadav said he would not quit politics or the BJP if he loses.

    And, if he wins, the actor said he would shoot most of his films in the constituency. Azamgarh goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 12.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp akhilesh yadav

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue