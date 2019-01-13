  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'Would have said the same thing if defence minister was a man': Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Reiterated his controversial remarks of against defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he would made similar comments had a man been in-charge instead of her.

    Speaking at an event in Dubai, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Nirmala Sitharaman should have presented the Rafale defence in Parliament.

    Would have said the same thing if defence minister was a man: Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped Anil Ambani steal Rs 30,000 crore and the House of the people Lok Sabha is where he should have defended himself but he chose to send another person and that person happened to be a woman," a PTI report quoted him as saying.

    Also Read | Will fight with 'full capacity' in UP: Rahul after SP-BSP's snub

    "I would have made a very similar comment if it had been a man. Do not impose your sexism on me. I am very clear that the prime minister should have delivered that defence but he did not have the guts," Gandhi said.

    The Congress chief had made the offending remark at a farmers' rally in Jaipur last Wednesday. "The watchman with a 56-inch chest ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, 'defend me. I won't be able to defend myself, defend me'," Gandhi had said.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi nirmala sitharaman congress narendra modi defence minister

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue