'Would have said the same thing if defence minister was a man': Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Reiterated his controversial remarks of against defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he would made similar comments had a man been in-charge instead of her.

Speaking at an event in Dubai, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Nirmala Sitharaman should have presented the Rafale defence in Parliament.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped Anil Ambani steal Rs 30,000 crore and the House of the people Lok Sabha is where he should have defended himself but he chose to send another person and that person happened to be a woman," a PTI report quoted him as saying.

"I would have made a very similar comment if it had been a man. Do not impose your sexism on me. I am very clear that the prime minister should have delivered that defence but he did not have the guts," Gandhi said.

The Congress chief had made the offending remark at a farmers' rally in Jaipur last Wednesday. "The watchman with a 56-inch chest ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, 'defend me. I won't be able to defend myself, defend me'," Gandhi had said.