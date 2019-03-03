Would have managed same crowd at a Paan shop': Lalu Prasad on PM Modi's 'Sankalp' rally

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Mar 03: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad on Sunday took a swipe at NDA's Sankalp rally at the city's Gandhi Maidan.

"Narendra Modi, Nitish and Paswan have worked for months, using government resources, to organise the rally at Gandhi Maidan. The number of people the rally has attracted is similar to the gathering I could have attracted at a roadside paan shop," Lalu tweeted.

"Go on, men, keep trying, zoom the camera in some more," the RJD supremo wrote.

Sounding the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar shared the dais at a mega rally, dubbed the 'Sankalp Rally' at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

Also Read | 'Sankalp' rally: Opposition wants to get rid of me, I want to get rid of terrorism, says PM Modi

The mega rally comes exactly a month after the Congress held the first-of-its-kind 'Jan Akanksha' Rally at the same venue. The public meeting holds significance because Modi and Kumar are sharing the stage for the first time after 2010.

The rally, which also features LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, is reportedly an effort to show full faith and confidence in the Prime Minister for handling the post-Pulwama crisis, which culminated in India's "non-military" air strikes on Pakistan's Balakot to demolish JeM camps, state presidents of the parties had said on Friday.

Lalu Yadav was convicted in three fodder scam cases in December 2017 and January 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. He has applied for bail in the Supreme Court.