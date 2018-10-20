World's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity to be unveiled on Oct 31: All you need to know

Ahmedabad, Oct 20: The world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is all set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31st October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The work of 182-meter tall statue has been completed after round the clock work by 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers at Sadhu Bet island on Narmada River in Gujarat.

Tallest in the world

The 182-metre statue is the tallest in the world and is twice the size that of Statue of Liberty in New York City, which stands at 93-metres and four times the size of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. It is built from 90,000 tonnes of cement and 25,000 tonnes of iron.

Where is it?

Statue is located on a river island 'Sadhu Bet' and is about 3.5km away from the Narmada dam. A 250-meter long bridge is built to increase the connectivity to the island. Flowers will be grown on the hillocks adjoining the statue to make the 230-hectare area look like a 'valley of flowers'.

When was it started?

Built by Larsen & Toubro, work on the statue started in December 2013 and was to be completed in 42 months. This was extended by another four months because the critical design phase took longer than expected.

What is the cost?

The statue costs Rs 2,389 crore and nearly 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers worked round the clock for 42 months to complete the project. No escalation of labour, fuel and material used was allowed to construct the statue.

Shrestha Bharat Bhavan

The core of the statue is made up of reinforced concrete while the surface has been created by using 553 bronze panels. Standing at 3 kilometres downstream of the Narmada dam on Sadhu bet island, the statue has a viewing gallery at the height of 193 meters from sea level which can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. The structure comprises of the Shrestha Bharat Bhavan, which is a 3-star lodging facility consisting 52 rooms.

The museum on the life of Sardar Patel is at the base, and two high-speed lifts will take people to the viewers' gallery.

To accommodate tourists in this tribal-dominated area, the state government is also constructing a 52-room three-star hotel and two "tent cities" with 250 tents. These facilities are currently under construction.

In the second phase, Garudeshwar weir will be constructed around 14-km downstream the statue, with the facility of a boat ride for the public. The museum will have 40,000 documents, 2,000 photographs and a research centre dedicated to Sardar Patel's life.

Twice as 'Statue of Liberty'

Sardar Patel's statue is not only twice as large as 'Statue of Liberty' in US but also larger than China's Spring Temple Buddha, which is the largest statue in the world at present.

The Statue of Unity- In brief

182 metres is the height of the statue

550panels of bronze plates which were made in China, used in making

2389 cr estimated cost

3,400 labourers 250 engineers involved

Work running 24/7 since October 1

Deadline of inauguration -Oct 31, Sardar Patel's 143rd birth anniversary 237.35 metres above sea level