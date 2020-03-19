  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World War 1 and 2 did not affect so many people as COVID-19 says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even the world war 1 and 2 did not affect as many countries as coronavirus did.

    World War 1 and 2 did not affect so many people as COVID-19 says PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 4 and infected 167 people so far. The PM while addressing the nation said maintain a Janta Curfew on Sunday. He made this announcement while addressing the nation on Thursday.

    Key points made by PM Modi during coronavirus address

    I am requesting your for Janta Curfew the PM also said. He said that this curfew would take place between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, March 22.

    The PM said that it will be a symbol of self control if every person should choose 10 people and inform them through phones about this and urge them to stay at home, Resolve and self control are the two mantra to prevent coronavirus the PM also said during his address.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 21:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X