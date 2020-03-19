World War 1 and 2 did not affect so many people as COVID-19 says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even the world war 1 and 2 did not affect as many countries as coronavirus did.

The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 4 and infected 167 people so far. The PM while addressing the nation said maintain a Janta Curfew on Sunday. He made this announcement while addressing the nation on Thursday.

Key points made by PM Modi during coronavirus address

I am requesting your for Janta Curfew the PM also said. He said that this curfew would take place between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, March 22.

The PM said that it will be a symbol of self control if every person should choose 10 people and inform them through phones about this and urge them to stay at home, Resolve and self control are the two mantra to prevent coronavirus the PM also said during his address.