World Tuberculosis Day: President Kovind, PM Modi ask India to eliminate TB by 2025

New Delhi, March 24: Both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all stakeholders to come together to help eliminate tuberculosis by 2025 from the country on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis (TB) day on Saturday.

"On World Tuberculosis Day, I call upon all stakeholders to come together to fight tuberculosis. TB continues to be one of the biggest public health challenges in our country. The time has come for all of us to join hands to eliminate TB from India by 2025," the President tweeted.

"In the spirit of this year's World TB Day theme of 'Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world', I urge citizens and organisations to take the lead in the movement to end TB. A TB-free world is a wonderful service to humanity," Modi tweeted.

Government of India is working in mission mode to make India TB-free. While the world has set a target of 2030 for TB elimination, we in India want to become TB-free by 2025!



The PM also said that the government was working to make India TB free. "While the world has set a target of 2030 for TB elimination, we in India want to become TB-free by 2025! At the recent Delhi End TB Summit, I spoke more about the subject," he said in another tweet attaching a news report of about his speech on TB on March 13.

The World TB Day is observed across the globe to create awareness about various consequences of the disease and to come up with solutions to restrict the epidemic.

On this day, back in 1882, Robert Heinrich Hermann Koch, a German physician and microbiologist, announced that he had identified the bacterium that causes TB. Because of his path-breaking work, today tuberculosis can be diagnosed and treated.

