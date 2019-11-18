World record holder, live liver donor, entrepreneur…. Ankita Shrivastava shows impossible is nothing

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: A world record holder, a live liver donor, entrepreneur, computer science engineer and published author. All this and she is just 26 years of age.

This is Ankita Shrivastava, a world record holder in long jump and ball throw at the World Transplant Games organised by the Olympic Association.

What is to be noted here is that Ankita has donated 74 per cent liver to her mother. She did this when she was just 20 years go age. Ankita is the first Indian to win 2 gold medals in the long jump, ball throw and a silver in 100 meters sprint.

In 2014, she was bedridden for 2 months after the liver donation. Incidentally, she is also the youngest donor in the country. However, it was her sheer perseverance that brought back into the game. She trained hard for several hours a day. It was commitment and dedication to make everything normal like others which was the biggest challenge. It was also the support of her family and friends that made this feat for the girl from Bhopal possible.

The World Transplant Games Federation witnessed 2,027 participants from 59 different countries. Doing India proud, she was the youngest to represent the country and win 3 out of the 6 medals.

The feathers in her cap do not end just here. She is an entrepreneur, published author at the age of 19, National Swimmer and a Computer Science Engineer. Her name is also in the India Book of Records.

In addition to this, she also manages her family business at the Aadarsh Pvt Ltd, Central India's biggest Printing and Publishing unit. They are also the licensing agent for Barbie, Ben10 and a Disney Approved Printer.

The Intellectual Property developed by them, Purple Turtle has reached more than 29 countries through its educational content and has 14 Pre-schools across India and Nepal.

She is also the Executive Producer of the animation series 52 x7' 2D. She is the Brand Ambassador to a lot of social causes across the country and an Honorary Member to DSYW and CII's Indian Women Network.